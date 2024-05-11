Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%.

Merus Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 90.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.