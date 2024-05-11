Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.73. 350,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,723,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,242.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $244,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $103,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 379,647 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

