ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 70,812 shares.The stock last traded at $56.63 and had previously closed at $56.58.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

