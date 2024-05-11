VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 89,546 shares.The stock last traded at $78.73 and had previously closed at $85.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Trading Down 1.1 %

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in VSE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VSE by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.