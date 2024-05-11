Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.32. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,722,301 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $9,111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.