Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.40. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 13,902,200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.