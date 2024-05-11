iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 14,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF ( BATS:CEMB Free Report ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.85% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

