iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 14,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
