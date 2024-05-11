American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
American Oncology Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AONCW opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
About American Oncology Network
