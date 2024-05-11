American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AONCW opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

