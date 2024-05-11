Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 66.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

About Kion Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1179 dividend. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

