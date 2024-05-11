Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 66.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kion Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kion Group Increases Dividend
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.