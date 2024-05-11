Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in April

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.