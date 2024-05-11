Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in April

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.14.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
