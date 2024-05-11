Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Decreases By 61.7%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of SWVLW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

