Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Decreases By 61.7%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Swvl Stock Performance
Shares of SWVLW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Swvl Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swvl
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.