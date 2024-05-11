Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Drops By 62.8%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 484,858 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 255,411 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVII opened at $11.05 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

