Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

