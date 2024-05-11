Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 32,548 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.