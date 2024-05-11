Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 28,027 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.81% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

SAR stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $317.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 411.27%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

