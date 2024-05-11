Alicia Syrett Sells 1,500 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digimarc Price Performance

DMRC opened at $22.96 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on DMRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.