Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Sells $39,987.40 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

ORI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

