Michael Wayne Callihoo Buys 3,600 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

SES opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

