Ann Scott Blouin Sells 350 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

