Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $42,765.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 642.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

