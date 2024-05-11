Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $42,765.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 642.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

