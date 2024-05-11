Jean-Pierre Lapointe Buys 3,095 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 200 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $2,760.00.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in NB Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,232,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,595,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

