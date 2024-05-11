Roth Mkm Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $60.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $315.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

