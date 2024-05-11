Roth Mkm Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Neutral

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.