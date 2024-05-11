Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.