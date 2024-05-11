Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.01 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

