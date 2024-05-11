Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STRO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

