Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.
Vimeo Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.02. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
