Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Vimeo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.02. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

About Vimeo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 214,366 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.