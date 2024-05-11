ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

ThredUp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $459,236.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 115,234 shares of company stock worth $220,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.