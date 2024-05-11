Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.24. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,905 shares of company stock worth $190,273 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

