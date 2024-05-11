Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Issues Earnings Results

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 8.21%. Drilling Tools International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Drilling Tools International stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.96. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

