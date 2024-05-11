Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

VIR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 228,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 960,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

