Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Century Casinos Stock Up 1.3 %

Century Casinos stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

