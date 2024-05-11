Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 39.900-40.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $39.90-40.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,514.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,188.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

