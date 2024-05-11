McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $652.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $563.00 to $652.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.47.

NYSE MCK opened at $559.96 on Wednesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.24 and a 200 day moving average of $494.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

