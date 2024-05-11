ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $808.73.

NYSE:NOW opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $446.65 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $749.50 and a 200-day moving average of $717.61.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

