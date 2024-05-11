Insider Buying: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Buys C$50,184.50 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$174.75 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$214.58. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$161.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.90.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5510259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

