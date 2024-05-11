Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $58,536.96 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.