Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Chuy’s stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

