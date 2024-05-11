BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.60 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. BitShares has a market cap of $9.60 million and $121,825.15 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,363,896 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.