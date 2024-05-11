Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.34 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $79.34 million and $2.03 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $30.59 or 0.00050397 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,589 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 30.63097312 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,033,934.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

