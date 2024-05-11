Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $121.87 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Request has a total market cap of $121.87 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12328196 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,447,223.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

