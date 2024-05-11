China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $21.58 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.