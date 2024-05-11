Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 986.5% from the April 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX opened at $0.92 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

