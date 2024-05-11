Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Expands By 700.0%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CRWRF opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Craneware has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

