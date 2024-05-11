Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Expands By 700.0%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Craneware Price Performance
Shares of CRWRF opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Craneware has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $27.86.
About Craneware
