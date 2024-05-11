Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 872.2% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ESPGY opened at $0.07 on Friday. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Esprit Company Profile
