ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

