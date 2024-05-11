Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $99,216.10 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97.

On Monday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $589,799.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

