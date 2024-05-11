Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $49.78

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATRC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.