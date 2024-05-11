Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.70.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

