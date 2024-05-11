Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. Embecta’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

